Namibia: Man Tries to Smuggle Drugs Into Jail

A 35-year-old man was arrested while allegedly trying to smuggle 24 grams of cannabis and a quarter tablet of Mandrax into the police holding cells at Tses in the //Kharas region on Friday.

According to the police's weekly crime report released on Sunday, the suspect was caught during a search at the police station.

The police also announced that in Tsumeb's Kuvukiland area two men, aged 36 and 31, were arrested with 120 grams of cannabis valued at N$1 200 and 26 grams of cannabis with a street market value of N$260 during police searches on Monday and Thursday last week, respectively.

At Omundaungilo in the Ohangwena region, an eight-year-old died after he had eaten a seed that got stuck in his throat, the police also reported.

According to the police report, the boy's grandmother tried without success to remove the seed on Friday and then took him to a clinic, where he was checked and sent home after nothing was found in his throat. The boy died during the following night, the police report read.

At Omunanlele, a village in the Omuthiya area, a 19-year-old girl was allegedly raped while on her way to school on Thursday morning. The suspect threatened to stab and kill her with a knife, the police stated.

A 17-year-old male suspect has been arrested in connection with the incident.

ROAD ACCIDENTS

On the B1 road between Ondangwa and Onathinge on Saturday, a driver and passenger of a car died when the vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with another car. The driver and three passengers of the second car were seriously injured and were taken to Onandjokwe Hospital on Saturday evening.

At Swakopmund, a 61-year-old man died of a suspected cardiac arrest while driving his Toyota Hilux, which crashed into a business container on Thursday evening. Paramedics announced the man dead at the scene.

The police also reported a suspected suicide which took place in Windhoek's Okahandja Park informal settlement on Saturday evening, when a 41-year-old man hanged himself in his bedroom.

"The motive is still not known and no suicide note was left behind," the crime report read.