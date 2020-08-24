Kenya: It Was an Accident, Suspect in Kilimani Shooting Says

The chief suspect in the killing of a man at Galana Suites in Kilimani now claims the shooting was accidental.

Mr Robert Bodo Ouko, suspected to have pulled the trigger that killed Kelvin Omwenga, 28, told detectives that the bullet that killed the businessman was fired as the two fought over the gun. Mr Ouko has been detained at Kilimani Police Station since his arrest on Friday night when the incident happened.

His statement, however, does not explain what the argument was about, and who between him and Omwenga pulled the trigger that released the bullet that ripped through the latter's chest and hit a wall on the bedroom.

An empty cartridge

"He insists that he and the deceased have been good friends for a long time," a detective privy to the ongoing investigations told the Nation.

At the time of the shooting, the detective says, the weapon had 14 rounds of ammunition.

Detectives collected a bullet head and an empty cartridge from the scene. They were not able to record statements from Mr Ouko and the other suspect, Mr Chris Obure, on Saturday as they were intoxicated. By yesterday afternoon, Mr Obure, who is being detained at Kileleshwa Police Station, had still not recorded his statement.

His lawyer Patrick Lumumba was seen at Kilimani Police Station shortly before he left for Kileleshwa. Mr Obure has, however, told police that the gun was retrieved from a safe in his office on the first floor of Santeu Plaza next to Omwenga's residence without his knowledge.

Santeu Plaza

Footage from Santeu Plaza shows Mr Ouko leaving the office block after collecting the gun moments before he joined Omwenga and his company. After his arrest, Mr Ouko led detectives to Mr Obure's office where the weapon, complete with 13 rounds of ammunition, was recovered. The gun is now the focus of investigations as police try to establish the circumstances under which Mr Obure had it, despite being declared unfit about three years ago.

He reportedly brandished a gun inside B-club following a scuffle over parking space and threatened to shoot a reveller. He was disarmed and declared unfit to possess a weapon. A similar incident had happened the year before in a different club.