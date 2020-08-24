Mauritius: Awareness Session On the Provisions of the National Women's Council Act (2016)

press release

An awareness session on the provisions of the National Women's Council (NWC) Act (2016) was held, this morning, at the Town Hall of the Municipal Council of Vacoas/Phoenix. The Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Kalpana Devi Koonjoo-Shah, was present.

The session aimed at familiarising representatives of Women's Associations, who are the main stakeholders of the NWC, on the need to successfully implement the provisions of the NWC Act 2016. It was organised at an initiative of the NWC, which operates under the aegis of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family Welfare.

In her address, Minister Koonjoo-Shah emphasised the importance of promoting women's empowerment and gender equality which are at the forefront of Government's agenda. As regards the amendments brought in the NWC Act, she highlighted that these were paramount to provide for a more modern and appropriate legislative framework. The objective is to further promote the active participation of women in the social, economic and political fields, she indicated.

Moreover, the Minister spoke of Government's firm commitment in sparing no efforts to strengthen good governance practices at the level of parastatal institutions by ensuring that there is a fair representation of women on these institutions' Board of Directors.

Mrs Koonjoo-Shah also lauded the key role of Women's Associations in raising awareness among women about their rights. Most of these Associations, she added, work voluntarily to support women who are victims of domestic violence and those who are victims of different types of discriminations or injustice. She thus encouraged young girls and women to join Women's Associations in great numbers to bring about a change in mindset with regards to gender equality and promoting the rights of women in society.