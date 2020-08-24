Mauritius: Decaen Flyover Closed to Traffic As From 25 August 2020 for Repair Works

press release

The Decaen Flyover located on the M1 motorway, near the Caudan roundabout in Port-Louis, will be closed to traffic as from 25 August 2020 for reconstruction works due to cracks found in the paving.

In this context, on Friday 21 August 2020, a joint site visit at the Decaen Flyover was conducted by the Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram, and the Minister of Land Transport and Light Rail, Mr Alan Ganoo. The aim was to allow the authorities take stock of the situation and assess the impact of the works to be carried out on that part of the Flyover.

The repair works, to be conducted by the firm General Construction, will span over a period of six months and will also include demolition works for a duration of three weeks.

In a statement, Minister Hurreeram, indicated that the cause of the cracks on the Flyover which was observed during the warranty period, was due to the ground level settlement and movement. According to him, the contractor, who is aware of this situation has agreed to effect the repair works and remedy the situation in collaboration with the Road Development Authority.

As for Minister Ganoo, he elaborated on a road deviation plan which has been designed for this part of the region. The plan, he pointed out, has accordingly been approved by Traffic Management and Road Safety Unit.

Also present at the site visit, the Managing Director of the firm General Construction, Mr Didier Adam, stated that cracks on the side of the ascending ramp of the Flyover have been noted for a year. He further reiterated that General Construction will take the full responsibility of demolishing this part of the Flyover and to rebuild it on reinforced concrete piles.

It is recalled that the Decaen Flyover came into operation at the end of November 2018. The project, along with other road projects initiated in that part of Port-Louis, have amounted a total investment to the tune of Rs 320 million.

The Decaen Flyover, for which the contract was awarded to TCL-GCC Junction M1- Deschartres JV, is of length of 250 m and height of five m and width varying between 7.5 m and 11 m. The Flyover gives direct access to motorists coming from the south to the capital thus enabling drivers to avoid the heavy traffic flow at Place d'Armes. The Flyover aims at ensuring a smooth flow of traffic entering Port-Louis particularly in the direction of the Place d'Armes. It is also part of the extension of the M1 motorway from the south, near the Caudan roundabout.