Mauritius: MV Wakashio - Media Representatives Witness Ongoing Clean-Up Operations

24 August 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A site visit, for members of the press, was held on Saturday 22 August 2020 to take stock of the progress of works underway for the cleaning-up of areas affected by the oil spill following the grounding of MV Wakashio at Pointe d'Esny. Representatives of media organisations were accompanied by specialists from the United Nations (UN) and the visit, organised by the National Crisis Committee, was monitored by the National Coast Guard.

The delegation visited several places, namely, Mahebourg Waterfront, Bois des Amourettes and Ile aux Aigrettes.

According to the Humanitarian Affairs Officer from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Mr Pierre Gelas, the aim of the site visit is to allow members of the press to see as well as observe at first-hand what type of operations are being carried out by the authorities at the different regions which have been hit by the oil spillage. The visit is important so as to prevent the spread of fake or erroneous information on the international front which can be harmful for the country's reputation, he pointed out.

For his part, the UN Oil Spill Expert, Mr Matthew Sommerville, highlighted that, since the surface of the lagoon has been cleaned up, operations are now focused along the affected shore line. There is no specific date for the completion of the clean-up operations but obviously, Government wants this to be done as soon as possible and in conformity with set standards, he underlined. Moreover, Government is working on a programme to monitor the regeneration of nature and to ensure that this exercise is not delayed, he added.

In addition to the clean-up operations, the National Environmental Laboratory and the Albion Fisheries Research Centre are carrying out daily tests to monitor air and water quality in areas affected by the oil spill which resulted from the grounding of the bulk carrier MV Wakashio.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.