Malawi: Community Members Beat Chief Mlonyeni, Officials Over Land for Malawi-Zambia Bordermarket

24 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Sarah Munthali and Aaron Banda

Community members in Mchinji allegedly beat up Senior Chief Mlonyeni and four Mchinji District Council officials at Mchinji/Zambia border over plans to allocate land for a border market.

In an interview, Mchinji District Council chairperson Yona Mtanga, who was part of the delegation that included Mchinji District Council director of planning and development Noel Dakamau and other land officials, confirmed the incident.

He said they went to Tikoliwe Village in Traditional Authority Mlonyeni to discuss with traditional leaders to allocate their farmland for the construction of Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) supported border market.

He said they were surprised to see about 100 people, including village heads, gathered at the place they agreed to meet for the discussions.

Said Mtanga: "They accused us of being corrupt, saying they heard rumours that the land would be used for other projects and not the market. Luckily, we escaped, but with injuries."

He said they rushed to Mchinji District Hospital where they were treated as outpatients.

Mchinji district commissioner Peter Jimusole said the community members also smashed a vehicle belonging to Senior Chief Mlonyeni and snatched their phones.

"The council chose the place because it is along the border," he said.

Jimusole said the council will continue to engage the communities so that the project should proceed.

Meanwhile, Mchinji Police Station officer-in-charge George Mtetemera said no arrest has been made so far.

Comesa is constructing border markets to reduce connection between traders and customers.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.