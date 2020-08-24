Kenya: Virtual Welcome for Freshers in Covid-19 Era

Students joining universities this year will miss the joy of practically experiencing the fabled ivory tower, coming face-to-face with professors and walking the halls of academia while taking selfies with new-found friends, thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The more than 120,000 students who have been looking forward to the orientation week, which traditionally marks the entry into a new world of freedom, independence and elevation of social status, will have to make do with a virtual, impersonal and dull induction.

With the pandemic having forced the closure of all academic institutions in March, killed more than 500 Kenyans and left more than 30,000 infected, most universities have announced that classes for freshers will begin online next month after the virtual induction.

"The pandemic has forced us to come up with different strategy to welcome you to campus virtually. Many have been looking forward to joining the University physically since you did and passed your KCSE 2019," says University of Nairobi Vice-Chancellor Stephen Kiama in a note to the freshers on the university's website.

Health protocols

"However, Covid-19 pandemic has prevented us to receive you physically in campus but we have to do it virtually. I am confident that very soon you are going to join us and enjoy the ambience of the University and interaction with students, faculty and staff."

Many lecturers, most of whom are in the age bracket considered more vulnerable to the virus, are reluctant to come close to the students, many of whom are care-free, excitable and disinclined to strictly follow the health protocols put in place to prevent infection.

The University of Nairobi has published details on how to register for the courses, how to get a time table, how to acquire a student email, transfer to a different faculty and more.

The virtual orientation and registration makes the presumption that all the new students are computer literate, have digital gadgets and can access reliable internet connection.

"We appreciate that not all students have smart phones or Internet but experience has shown us that 95 per cent of freshers have a smartphone no matter how basic by the time they join university. Most use their first cash payout from the Higher Education Loans Board to buy a phone or a laptop," says Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology Deputy Vice-Chancellor Robert Kinyua.

He says the institution will begin registering the 6,006 new students online from September 1 to September 7 during which time a virtual induction will also take place.

"Classes will then begin and proceed up to December but those doing laboratory work or taking hospital lessons or needing workshops will have to start those practical lessons in January when universities open their doors," says Prof Kinyua, who is in charge of academics.

He says the university plans to give poor students gadgets at "highly discounted prices," adding that a committee is working on a short orientation video to be sent to the students for watching at their own convenience.

Zetech, which in July admitted its first batch of first years - 800 students--is planning to admit the rest 1,143 in two weeks through the online system.

"We have been forced to change our traditions obviously and we have developed a hybrid learning system with greater emphasis on online lessons. Our orientation weeks used to be bustling activities with parents joining in to see and inspect their childrens' new home but not anymore," says Dr Alice Njuguna, the university's DVC in charge of Academics, Research, Extension and Student Affairs.

She says new students have already been told how to get involved in the orientation through zoom, Youtube or Facebook.

Registration is continuing

She says the institution is distributing a video on the orientation to the students so they can watch it when they have Internet. "They have all received their letters and most have confirmed they have gadgets. We are ensuring no one will be left behind just because of lack of a gadget and we have a system of making sure all are facilitated through discounts," she says.

Mt Kenya has reached out to its 4,400 first years through a bulk SMS and registration is continuing.

"We have formed WhatsApp groups for all students with lecturers as administrators and details on how to register have been posted on the university's website and social media platforms. Other details include how to pay fees using mobile money systems, how to validate payments and acquire admission numbers," says Dr Evans Mwiti, the DVC in charge of Administration.

"We expect that the first one or two semesters will be conducted online and as such we have made it mandatory for all freshers to have a mobile phone before enrollment," he added.

However, the university has arranged to have continuing students acquire laptops at discounted prices in arrangement with the gadget suppliers, says Dr Mwiti.

Prof Teresa Akenya of Eldoret University said they were all set for the online induction for 2,560 freshers in two weeks.