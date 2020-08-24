Kenya: Registrar Arrests ANC Law Changes

The registrar of political parties has slammed breaks on the push to amend Amani National Congress constitution, dealing its leader Musalia Mudavadi a major blow in his bid to take total control of the party.

The party had on August 6 notified the public of the proposed change to its constitution, rules and regulations.

The move by the registrar, Ann Nderitu, exposes ANC's legal team as Mr Mudavadi has already been sworn in as the party leader under the now contentious new constitution for the next five years.

The new constitution had also created a new organ called Amani Council, which had been designated as the second most powerful organ after the National Delegates Council (NDC).

Members of the council have also taken oath of office.

Automatic chair

It had also designated the party leader as the automatic chair of the NDC and also the boss of the Amani Council (AC).

On August 14, Ms Nderitu published a notice in the Kenya Gazette informing the public of the intended changes.

But in a letter to the party, she warns that the changes will take effect only if they complied with the provisions of the original ANC constitution and the Political Parties Act.

"The proposed changes shall only take effect upon conclusive satisfaction of the processes envisaged under the ANC party constitution and Section 20 of the Political Parties Act," Ms Nderitu says in the August 19 letter to the party.

Section 20 of the Act provides that where a fully registered political party intends to change or amend its constitution, rules and regulations, the title, name or address of any party official or even its name, symbol, slogan or colour it shall notify the registrar of its intention who shall within 14 days after the receipt of the notification, publish the notice of the intended change or alteration in the Kenya Gazette.

It also requires the party giving notification to publish such notification in at least two daily newspapers with nationwide circulation.

After the expiry of 14 days from the date of publication of the notice in the media, the political party may, after taking into account any representations received from the public, effect the change or alteration in accordance with its constitution and rules.

Conceal information

In an objection to the registrar, Ms Angela Gathoni, a National Executive Committee (NEC) member, says the changes should not be effected as the process of its gazettement was contrary to the law.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She says the publication of the notice flouted Section 202 (2) of the Political parties Act because it was published in only one newspaper of nationwide circulation instead of two as required by the Act.

She further argues that the notice was undertaken in a manner that was clearly intended to conceal the information and prevent it from being seen and read by interested members of the public due to the small size of the notice, the page in which the notice was published and also the fact that the notice did not bear the party's logo.

"The alteration of any of these features does not appear to have been discussed in the minutes of the impugned NEC and NGC meetings of June 11 and June 26, 2020, respectively," Ms Gathoni says

Further, the officials are also accusing the party of proceeding to publish the newspaper notice despite grievances raised earlier about the composition of the party's NEC and NGC.

Lugari MP Ayub Savula said the party stands for the rule of law and it will comply with registrar's instruction.

"As a party with stand for the rule of law and we should do as the registrar has instructed," he said, refusing to lay blame to the legal team.