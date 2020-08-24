Malawi: MCP Intensify Campaign to Retain Karonga Central Constituency - Give Cash Handouts

The ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) senior members on Sunday splashed cash and party materials to over 1000 gathering of its supporters at Chiwondo Primary school in Karonga central constituency as the party intensify its campaign to retain the seat in the forthcoming by-elections.

The meeting which was led by Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda, Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa and second deputy president Harry Mkandawire was aimed at unveiling two of their contenders in the upcoming primary elections which will be held on Saturday, 29th August , 2020.

Each member got K2 000, a wrapper, T-shirt, and a red cap.

Number of the participants and some senior party members who talked to Nyasa Times in a random interview after the rally confirmed the development, saying "the distribution exercise was held in school blocks and the officials promised to dish more cash and party materials during campaign period."

Speaking to the supporters, Chimwendo Banda promised to leave no stone unturned in order to claim back the constituency to the MCP.

In his remarks, Mkandawire said that at his home at Thunduwike in Mzimba district when a chief dies his son immediately takes over the reigns of power , indicating that Leonard Mwalwanda should take over from his uncle, Dr. Cornelius Mwalwanda the former MP whose death created the vacancy.

The statement not only shocked the other contender Elliam Simwaka but many of his supporters gathered at the meeting who were heard murmuring "so where is democracy here?. Why holding primary elections then?"

Mkandawire then warned to deal with candidate who will stand on independent ticket after losing the primary elections.

Reacting to the development, Mzuzu-based social commentator Jackson Msiska described it as a threat to the country's democracy.

MCP will be contesting with its alliance partner UTM which is yet to hold its primary elections.

The area's former legislature Frank Mwenifumbo who recently joined the UTM is enjoying preference within the party who lost by 91 votes to late Mwalwanda in last years tripartite elections.

Florence Nthakomwa is another UTM candidate who has expressed desire to compete with Mwenifumbo in the UTM primary elections.