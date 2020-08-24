Kenya Records 193 New Covid-19 Cases and 6 Deaths

Nairobi — Kenya's Ministry of Health recorded 193 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's caseload to 32,557.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman said the new cases were detected from 3,381 samples tested since Sunday.

"Three of the new people who tested positive are foreigners while the rest are Kenyans," Dr Aman said.

Of the new cases 137 were males while 56 females, with the youngest case being a 2-months old infant and the oldest 87 years.

The Ministry also reported that 225 more patients had recovered from COVID-19, raising the total number of patients who have recovered to 18,895.

Dr Aman said 188 of the recoveries were from the home-based care program, while 37 were discharged from various hospitals.

6 more patients succumbed to the disease on Monday, raising the total COVID-19 related fatalities to 554.

From the latest positive cases, Dr Aman said, Nairobi recorded the highest number with (78) cases followed by Embu with (24) cases, Garissa (21) Kiambu (18) Nyeri (13) Mombasa (10) Samburu (6) Muranga (5)Lamu (4) Kajiado (3) Trans Nzoia (2) Kilifi (2) Machakos (1) Isiolo (1) Tharaka Nithi (1) Meru (1)Nyandarua (1) Uasin Gishu (1) Nyeri (1) and Nakuru (1).

The Ministry of Health has tested 425,364 samples since March when the pandemic broke out in Kenya.