Zimbabwe: MDC Youth Leader Rallies Zim Youths to Protect Future From Zanu-PF Ruin

MDC Alliance youth leader Obey Sithole has challenged fellow Zimbabweans youths to stop wallowing in self-pity and start demanding better living conditions for themselves and future generations.

He was speaking at a youth event at Plot 21 Chiundura B in Kwekwe this past week.

Sithole said the young generation must not expect change from Mnangagwa he described as "a dictator allergic to constitutionalism".

The militant young politician further said Zimbabwe could only be transformed if youths came together for a common purpose.

"The problems we have right now have been created by the generations of the past. It will, therefore, be folly for any right-thinking youth to think that the current administration will solve our problems.

"It, therefore, calls for unity of purpose amongst the youths to correct the errors of the past," he said.

Sithole said under Mnangagwa's administration, life has been more difficult for Zimbabwean youths, most of whom have never worked in their lives.

"We have an acute problem of joblessness in today's youths, this is the more reason why we must come together.

"Joblessness has been a problem, poor health situation, education and general decline of living standards created by past generations," he said.

Going forward, Sithole said youths must rise up and lay claim on their lives.

"As young people, we must stand up in a unified manner. Zimbabwe can only be transformed if we come together.

"It took young people of the yesteryears to take up arms against an unjust system created by the Ian Smith administration.

"The objectives of the struggle was to create an equitable society. However, under Mnangagwa, those inequalities still do exist, the colonial oppression and circumstances are still in place. Our lives are just miserable," he said.

He challenged youths to speak out against repression.

"We need to change, we need an act of bravery and courage so that we create a better future for us, for our children and for a future generation," he said.

He also urged the youths to participate in all local and national processes that have a bearing in their lives as a way to safeguard their rights and freedoms.

"Young people must depart from the usual rhetoric of playing the victim card and always complaining but rather to start being the solution to the country's problems," he said.

He further urged youths to participate in all local and national processes that have a bearing on their lives as a way to safeguard their rights and freedoms.