South Africa: Don Magashule - the Godfather of the Free State

analysis

Ace Magashule, the ANC secretary-general is known to some as a Struggle stalwart who fought the good fight, while others believe he is a gangster who broke down a province with his mafia-like behaviour.

Gangster State, a book written by award-winning investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh, lays out details of a tainted and corruption-ridden reign by Ace Magashule during his tenure as Free State premier.

Magashule has persistently denied all the allegations made against him, despite details of his involvement in many of the province's big-money tender contracts being omnipresent in the book.

Hawks round up bigger fish in the Estina scandal, edge closer to Ace Magashule

The Hawks' Serious Corruption Investigation team recently made major arrests of five Free State government officials linked to the Vrede Dairy farm scandal, to which Magashule was privy.

But have the chickens come to roost for the influential ANC NEC member?

On Sunday 23 August, Pauli van Wyk - also an award-winning journalist, who has unravelled in her work EFF leader Julius Malema's hand in the looting of the VBS bank - was in conversation with Myburgh about the role played by Magashule in State Capture.

Van Wyk questioned whether Magashule's involvement in the...