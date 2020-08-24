South Africa: President Ramaphosa Reprimands Minister Mboweni

24 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

President Cyril Ramaphosa has strongly reprimanded Finance Minister Tito Mboweni following comments made by the Minister on social media regarding the removal of Zambia's Central Bank Governor by President Edgar Lungu.

In one of his tweets, Mboweni "promises to mobilise", if not given the reasons the Zambian Central Bank Governor was fired by President Lungu.

In a statement on Monday, President Ramaphosa assured the government and people of the Republic of Zambia that the unfortunate remarks do not reflect the views of the South African Government and its people.

Acting spokesperson to the President, Tyrone Seale, said the issue is being addressed to ensure that such an incident does not occur again.

"South Africa and Zambia enjoy strong historical relations dating back to the days of the struggle against apartheid. South Africa remains committed to maintaining the deep and solid bonds of friendship between the peoples of South Africa and Zambia," Seale said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.