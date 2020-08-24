Southern Africa: Covid-19 Worsening the Threat of Xenophobia

24 August 2020
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Pedro Agosto

Luanda, Angola — THE global refugee agency is alert to the threat of xenophobia caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Southern Africa.

Largely a peaceful region, Southern Africa suffers sporadic outbreak of anti-migrant sentiment, with South Africa the epicentre.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said following the COVID-19, lost income as a result of limitations on movement and economic activity had resulted in the number of people requesting assistance from the organisation increasing significantly.

UNHCR said at the same time, reports of rising xenophobia and stigmatisation of refugees had been noted in the region.

"This impacting on the physical safety of people of concern as well as social cohesion and peaceful coexistence with local communities," UNHCR stated from Angola.

Angola is the region's second biggest economy after South Africa.

UNHCR said the tensions were not limited to health stigmatisation but also linked to increasing economic pressures in refugee-hosting areas amid the impacts of COVID-19 restrictions.

UNHCR is working with governments, the World Health Organisation (WHO), other UN agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to secure the inclusion of refugees, displaced people and other marginalised communities.

This is in preparedness and response measures for COVID-19.

As of this past weekend, there were a reported 653 800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 16 countries covered by UNHCR's bureau for Southern Africa.

This represented a 15 percent increase in cases over two weeks.

South Africa has over 90 percent of reported cases in the region but they have been dropping.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.