Nigeria: Osimhen Begins Pre-Season Training With Napoli

24 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Eludini

After his celebrated move from Lille to Napoli, Nigeria's striker, Victor Osimhen, is set to get down to work with his new Italian club.

Napoli, on their official website on Monday, released the itinerary of their pre-season preparations.

"From today begins Napoli's summer retreat in Castel di Sangro aimed at preparing for the 2020/21 championship," the club wrote.

The club confirmed they will have their first training session in Abruzzo Monday afternoon while adding they would play two friendly matches in the days ahead.

The first test match is billed for Friday while the other friendly match is to take place a week later on September 4 against 3rd tier side Teramo.

Osimhen is expected to serve a glimpse of what to expect from him from these two test matches as many would be keen to see if he is the right investment.

His transfer to Napoli is reportedly worth €70 million, according to RMC Sport, becoming the Partenopei's most expensive transfer, almost doubling Gonzalo Higuain's €39 million signing in 2013 from Real Madrid.

It is reported that the final fee could rise to €80 million due to add-ons.

After a short and a largely uneventful stint at German club Wolfsburg, Osimhen joined Belgian club Charleroi where he participated in a total of 36 official games scoring 20 goals in 2018/19.

His performances then earned him a move to Lille in 2018/19, where he scored 18 goals in 38 appearances.

Napoli confirmed that the first phase of their pre-season camping will end on Friday, September 4, 2020.

This is the full list of players called:

Ospina, Meret, Contini, Di Lorenzo, Hysaj, Malcuit, Manolas, Ghoulam, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Mario Rui, Rrahmani, Luperto, Allan, Demme, Elmas, Lobotka, Fabian Ruiz, Zielinski, Insigne, Politano, Llorente, Lozano, Mertens, Milik, Osimhen, Ounas, Younes, Bifulco, Ciciretti, Gaetano, Machach, Tutino, Daniele.

