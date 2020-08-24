Gambia: Ansumana Jammeh Passes Away

Half-brother of former President Yahya Jammeh passed away on Saturday. He was 45.

Ansumana Jammeh reportedly died of high blood pressure at Afrimed clinic at around 11p.m.

Ansumana Jammeh, formerly Gambia's ambassador to Qatar was believed to have died after an illness, family sources say.

Meanwhile, the APRC official Facebook page paid tribute to the deceased.

"Our heartfelt condolences to [ex] president Jammeh and the Jammeh kunda family on the demise of ambassador Ansu Jammeh. May Allah SWT grant him Jannah."

Ansumana held several key positions during the Jammeh administration, including an ambassadorial duty heading the Gambia's diplomatic mission in Qatar. Late Ansumana Jammeh also served as the executive director of Jammeh Foundation for Peace Hospital from 2006 to 2008. He also held the position of Managing Director of Alhamdulillah Petroleum Company (APAM), sand mining business in Kartong and Brufut, from July 2015 to November 2015.

In 2017, when President Adama Barrow established a commission of inquiry to investigate financial dealings of former president Jammeh and his close associates, Ansumana Jammeh was found wanting, leading to the forfeiture of some of his properties.

