Gambia: Ansumana Jammeh Passes Away

24 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

Half-brother of former President Yahya Jammeh passed away on Saturday. He was 45.

Ansumana Jammeh reportedly died of high blood pressure at Afrimed clinic at around 11p.m.

Ansumana Jammeh, formerly Gambia's ambassador to Qatar was believed to have died after an illness, family sources say.

Meanwhile, the APRC official Facebook page paid tribute to the deceased.

"Our heartfelt condolences to [ex] president Jammeh and the Jammeh kunda family on the demise of ambassador Ansu Jammeh. May Allah SWT grant him Jannah."

Ansumana held several key positions during the Jammeh administration, including an ambassadorial duty heading the Gambia's diplomatic mission in Qatar. Late Ansumana Jammeh also served as the executive director of Jammeh Foundation for Peace Hospital from 2006 to 2008. He also held the position of Managing Director of Alhamdulillah Petroleum Company (APAM), sand mining business in Kartong and Brufut, from July 2015 to November 2015.

In 2017, when President Adama Barrow established a commission of inquiry to investigate financial dealings of former president Jammeh and his close associates, Ansumana Jammeh was found wanting, leading to the forfeiture of some of his properties.

Gambia confirms 3 deaths, 148 new cases

Barrow seeks Macky's help as covid-19 cases surge in Gambia

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.