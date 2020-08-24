Gambia Confirms 3 Deaths, 148 New Cases

24 August 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Pa Modou Cham & Arfang M.s. Camara

The Ministry of Health on Friday in a daily national situation report on coronavirus, stated that the country registered 3 new Covid-19 related deaths and 148 new confirmed cases.

Now the country has a total of 87 deaths, a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.2% and 2,685 total confirmed cases since the first confirmed case in the country in March.

The ministry indicated that two of the new deceased cases were Covid-19 patients at a treatment centre, saying one tested positive when his sample was collected posthumously.

The statement further stated that two of the confirmed deaths were males and one female between the ages of 37 to 93 years.

"The results of 483 new laboratory tests received from MRCG and NPHL. Of these, six new tests returned in determinant. Thirty-six new people have recovered and discharged, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 476."

"Whereas 23 were newly taken into quarantine, 18 new discharges were made. The country currently has 296 people in quarantine, 2,108 active cases, 214 probable cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.2%."

The ministry confirmed that the bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and are self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 99 positive cases, bringing the total to 12, 949, with 37 in serious conditions. At least 8,355 have recovered with 259 deaths and 4,224 under treatment.

Africa has registered 888,000 positive cases and 27,000 deaths.

In the world 23, 401,402 cases have been registered with 808,995 deaths.

NCCE wraps up massive sensitisation campaign on COVID-19

Ansumana Jammeh passes away

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.