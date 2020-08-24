Gambia Confirms 3 Deaths, 148 New Cases

The Ministry of Health on Friday in a daily national situation report on coronavirus, stated that the country registered 3 new Covid-19 related deaths and 148 new confirmed cases.

Now the country has a total of 87 deaths, a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.2% and 2,685 total confirmed cases since the first confirmed case in the country in March.

The ministry indicated that two of the new deceased cases were Covid-19 patients at a treatment centre, saying one tested positive when his sample was collected posthumously.

The statement further stated that two of the confirmed deaths were males and one female between the ages of 37 to 93 years.

"The results of 483 new laboratory tests received from MRCG and NPHL. Of these, six new tests returned in determinant. Thirty-six new people have recovered and discharged, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries to 476."

"Whereas 23 were newly taken into quarantine, 18 new discharges were made. The country currently has 296 people in quarantine, 2,108 active cases, 214 probable cases and a crude case-fatality ratio of 3.2%."

The ministry confirmed that the bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and are self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.

Meanwhile, the Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 99 positive cases, bringing the total to 12, 949, with 37 in serious conditions. At least 8,355 have recovered with 259 deaths and 4,224 under treatment.

Africa has registered 888,000 positive cases and 27,000 deaths.

In the world 23, 401,402 cases have been registered with 808,995 deaths.

NCCE wraps up massive sensitisation campaign on COVID-19

Ansumana Jammeh passes away