Uganda: Museveni 'Sympathises' With Lukwago Over 'Grabbing' His Deputy Kanyike

24 August 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By James Kabengwa

President Museveni has said that the spirit of service delivery should aim higher than political party differences, moments after his meeting with the former deputy Lord Mayor, Ms Sarah Kanyike, who he appointed as State Minister for Disabilities and Elderly.

Mr Museveni, via his Facebook and twitter handle on Monday, said that he was happy that Ms Kanyike exhibited focus when chosen to take the ministerial job.

"I am happy with people like Ms Kanyike who put the problems of the people ahead of party differences. What Uganda needs is unity aimed at serving our people," Museveni said.

He referred to the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago as "my son" and said he empathised with him for losing his deputy.

"I want to express sympathy to my son Lukwago (Erias) who almost got a heart attack because I captured a big fish from my old party (DP)," Museveni said.

Museveni says he was a member of the Democratic Party in the 1960s.

In June the President appointed Ms Kanyike as director, gender, at the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) but a month later placed her in the ministry of gender where she will oversee the ministry for the elderly and disabilities.

At the time the President appointed Kanyike, the Lord mayor in a press conference at his home said he lost sleep after "devastating" news of the appointment of his deputy as KCCA director for gender by President Museveni.

"I had failed to sleep but my wife insisted I sleep. She saw me seated most of the night. I constantly checked social media but all streams confirmed the first news (of President Museveni's appointment of Kanyike)" Lukwago said then.

"I want to tell you this hurt me, seeing my deputy enlisted (as new director)," Lukwago added.

He later appointed Doreen Nyanjura as his deputy.

Many directorates remain vacant at KCCA but the new Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka has promised to sort out the problem.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Comedian, Wife Apologise Ahead of Court Case
Big Brother Naija 2019 Kicks Off With 21 Housemates

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.