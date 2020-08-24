Uganda: Museveni 'Sympathises' With Lukwago Over 'Grabbing' His Deputy Kanyike

President Museveni has said that the spirit of service delivery should aim higher than political party differences, moments after his meeting with the former deputy Lord Mayor, Ms Sarah Kanyike, who he appointed as State Minister for Disabilities and Elderly.

Mr Museveni, via his Facebook and twitter handle on Monday, said that he was happy that Ms Kanyike exhibited focus when chosen to take the ministerial job.

"I am happy with people like Ms Kanyike who put the problems of the people ahead of party differences. What Uganda needs is unity aimed at serving our people," Museveni said.

He referred to the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago as "my son" and said he empathised with him for losing his deputy.

"I want to express sympathy to my son Lukwago (Erias) who almost got a heart attack because I captured a big fish from my old party (DP)," Museveni said.

Museveni says he was a member of the Democratic Party in the 1960s.

In June the President appointed Ms Kanyike as director, gender, at the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) but a month later placed her in the ministry of gender where she will oversee the ministry for the elderly and disabilities.

At the time the President appointed Kanyike, the Lord mayor in a press conference at his home said he lost sleep after "devastating" news of the appointment of his deputy as KCCA director for gender by President Museveni.

"I had failed to sleep but my wife insisted I sleep. She saw me seated most of the night. I constantly checked social media but all streams confirmed the first news (of President Museveni's appointment of Kanyike)" Lukwago said then.

"I want to tell you this hurt me, seeing my deputy enlisted (as new director)," Lukwago added.

He later appointed Doreen Nyanjura as his deputy.

Many directorates remain vacant at KCCA but the new Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka has promised to sort out the problem.