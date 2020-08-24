Mozambique: A Further 91 Coronavirus Cases Diagnosed

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities announced on Sunday that a further 91 cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease have been diagnosed, bringing the total diagnosed since the start of the pandemic to almost 3,400.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, since the first Covid-19 case was detected on 22 March, 86,549 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes the disease, 1,412 of them in the previous 24 hours.

766 of these samples were tested in public sector facilities and 646 in private laboratories. The samples tested in the private sector came only from Cabo Delgado (356) and from Maputo city (290).

Of all the samples tested, 580 were from Maputo city (which would mean that exactly the same number of people in the capital were tested in the public and the private sectors). 356 were from Cabo Delgado, 234 from Inhambane, 85 from Nampula, 87 from Sofala, 46 from Tete, 11 from Maputo province, five from Gaza, four from Zambezia, and four from Manica.

1,321 of these samples were negative, and 91 tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 3,395. 87 of the new cases are Mozambicans, two are from India, one from Eswatini, and one from the United States. 49 are men or boys and 42 are women or girls. Eleven are children under 15 years old, 25 are adolescents and youths in the 24-34 age bracket, and 55 are adults aged between 35 and 65. None of the new cases are over 65 years old.

39 of these cases are from Maputo city, and nine are from Maputo province (eight from Matola city and one from Manhica district). 31 cases are from Inhambane (five from the provincial capital, Inhambane city, nine from Vilanculo district, eight from Homoine, four from Mabote, three from Maxixe, one from Massinga, and one from Jangamo).

Seven cases are from Sofala (six from Beira city, and one from Chibabava district), two are from Nampula city, two are from Mossurize district, in Manica province, and one is from Inhassunge district, in Zambezia.

In accordance with standard Ministry of Health procedure, all the new cases are now in home isolation, and their contacts are being traced.

The Ministry release added that nine Covid-19 patients are undergoing medical treatment in isolation wards, eight in Maputo city and one in Gaza.

In the same 24 hour period, a further 29 patients made a full recovery from Covid-19 (26 in Maputo province, two in Zambezia and one in Inhambane. The total number of recoveries now stands at 1,503 (44.3 per cent of all positive cases).

As of Sunday, the geographical breakdown of all 3,395 positive cases, by the provinces where they were diagnosed, was as follows: Maputo city, 1,095; Maputo province, 635; Cabo Delgado, 557; Nampula, 502; Gaza, 158, Sofala, 129; Inhambane, 86; Manica, 72; Tete, 66; Zambezia, 56; Niassa, 39.

The basic Covid-19 statistics for Mozambique are now: 3,395 confirmed cases, of whom 1,503 have made a complete recovery and 1,868 are active cases.

While the epidemic has slowed down in the north (Cabo Delgado and Nampula), it is raging in the far south. Maputo city accounts for 48 per cent of all active cases, and between them Maputo city and province account for over 63 per cent.