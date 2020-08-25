Nigeria: Enugu Rangers Gear Up for NPFL 2020/21 Season

Ahead the 2020/21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Rangers International have indicated preparedness to substantially comply with the provisions of the Club Licensing Requirements.

It will be recalled that the League Management Company (LMC) had on August 6 sent a memo to all the 20 clubs with the Confederation of African Football (CAF)/ Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Licensing requirements.

The LMC had while noting that the Federal Government was yet to lift the ban on football activities as a result of the COVID 19 Pandemic, urged the clubs to begin to put in place those requirements that can be achieved within the ambit of the relaxation of the lockdown.

According to the Team Manager of Rangers International, Amobi Ezeaku, "Rangers have always been at the forefront of ensuring that Club Licensing requirements are met. Already we have called upon the Fire Service for inspections and recommendations as well as being issued a fire safety certificate.

"We have also made contact with the State Police Command for Security analysis and review and issuance of Police Safety Certificate. Same has been done with the Enugu State Waste Management Authority and the State Emergency Management Agency", he said while speaking to LMC Media.

Ezeaku, disclosed that the camp of the club has already undergone phases of decontamination, adding, "once the players are back the necessary medical tests would be carried out with reports submitted to the appropriate authorities".