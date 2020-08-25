Nigeria: Enugu Rangers Gear Up for NPFL 2020/21 Season

24 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola 'Jide

Ahead the 2020/21 season of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Rangers International have indicated preparedness to substantially comply with the provisions of the Club Licensing Requirements.

It will be recalled that the League Management Company (LMC) had on August 6 sent a memo to all the 20 clubs with the Confederation of African Football (CAF)/ Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Licensing requirements.

The LMC had while noting that the Federal Government was yet to lift the ban on football activities as a result of the COVID 19 Pandemic, urged the clubs to begin to put in place those requirements that can be achieved within the ambit of the relaxation of the lockdown.

According to the Team Manager of Rangers International, Amobi Ezeaku, "Rangers have always been at the forefront of ensuring that Club Licensing requirements are met. Already we have called upon the Fire Service for inspections and recommendations as well as being issued a fire safety certificate.

"We have also made contact with the State Police Command for Security analysis and review and issuance of Police Safety Certificate. Same has been done with the Enugu State Waste Management Authority and the State Emergency Management Agency", he said while speaking to LMC Media.

Ezeaku, disclosed that the camp of the club has already undergone phases of decontamination, adding, "once the players are back the necessary medical tests would be carried out with reports submitted to the appropriate authorities".

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.