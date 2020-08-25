Nigeria: LASU Gets $4,000 Water Quality Equipment

Lagos — An International Research Organization, Worldfish has named the Lagos State University (LASU), a Promoting Sustainable Cage Aquaculture in West Africa (ProSCAWA) Centre, with the recognition attracting $4,000 worth of water quality equipment donation.

Representative of Worldfish, Dr. Lydia Adeleke, who announced this explained that two African countries including Nigeria and Ghana were selected for the ProSCAWA project.

Dr. Adeleke who is a senior lecturer with the Federal University of Technology, Abeokuta further noted that Lagos State University was selected in Nigeria as a Centre where fish farmers from across the country will be trained on water parameters to aid their farming for improved production.

"This attracts water quality equipment, which will be donated by the Worldfish. LASU has been properly briefed on how to make the requisition and provide the necessary documentation for the procurement and delivery of the equipment worth $4,000," she said.

The Dean, Faculty of Science, Professor Adenike Boyo thanked Worldfish for choosing LASU to run the one year project, noting that the institution's Fisheries Department has been fantastic.