Nigeria's Economy Sees Biggest Decline in 10 Years

Godmyhelper/WikimediaCommons
Commercial buildings at Victoria Island, Lagos
24 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oladeinde Olawoyin

Nigeria's economy contracted by 6.10 per cent in the second quarter of 2020, a report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Monday.

Details of the Nigerian Gross Domestic Product Report for Q2 2020 showed that the decline was due to a contraction in domestic and international economic activity during the quarter (April to June 2020).

It is the biggest contraction of the nation's economy in at least a decade.

Countries of the world had shut down their economies following the outbreak of coronavirus.

Nigeria implemented a nationwide shutdown in March, amid efforts to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBS noted on Monday that domestic efforts ranged from initial restrictions of human and vehicular movement implemented in only a few states to a nationwide curfew, bans on domestic and international travel, closure of schools and markets etc., affecting both local and international trade.

These efforts, led by both the federal and state governments, evolved over the course of the quarter and persisted throughout, it noted.

The decline ends a three-year trend of low but positive real growth rates recorded since the last recession in 2016, the report showed.

Details

Details of the report showed that Oil GDP contracted by -6.63 per cent from 5.06 per cent in the first quarter and 5.15 per cent in the second of 2019.

Similarly, non-oil GDP contracted by -6.05 per cent from 1.55 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 and 1.64 per cent in the second quarter of 2019.

"The decline was largely attributable to significantly lower levels of both domestic and international economic activity during the quarter, which resulted from nationwide shutdown efforts aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic," the NBS said on Monday.

Nigeria recorded its first case of the coronavirus in February. The nation, thereafter, effected nationwide lockdowns that slowed economic and industrial activities.

The nation, however, has begun re-opening its economy in phases.

For instance, the ban placed on local flights has been lifted and international flights are scheduled to resume on August 29.

Looming Recession

There are concerns that with the present contraction in GDP, Nigeria may slide into another recession.

A country's economy goes into recession when its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracts for two consecutive quarters.

In August 2016, the Nigerian economy effectively slid into recession.

The statistics bureau said at the time that the second quarter 2016 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declined by 2.06 per cent.

Annual inflation also rose to 17.1 per cent in July from 16.5 per cent in June 2016, and food inflation rose to 15.8 per cent from 15.3.

But by the second quarter of 2017, the economy exited recession following significant rise in the prices of oil in the global oil market.

In 2018, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) warned that Nigeria's economy risked slipping into another recession if there was no synergy between monetary and fiscal policies to ensure macroeconomic stability.

The committee raised concerns over challenges to growth including rising inflation and pressure on external reserves as a result of capital flow reversals.

Last May, Nigeria's finance minister, Zainab Ahmed, said that an assessment by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics indicates that Nigeria's economy will go into yet another recession at an average of -4.4 per cent.

"The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has made an assessment. So, it is the NBS assessment that Nigeria will go into a recession measuring at an average of -4.4%," she noted.

"But with the work that the Economic Accessibility Committee is doing bringing stimulus packages, we believe that we can reduce the impact of that recession.

"And if we applied all that have been proposed and we are able to implement it we may end up with a recession that is -0.4 per cent. In any case, we will go into recession but what we are trying to do is to make sure that it is shallow so that we will quickly come out of it come 2021," Mrs Ahmed said.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

More on This
Nigeria’s Economy Suffers Its Worst Decline in a Decade
Dollar Scarcity as Nigeria Faces Another Possible Recession
Buhari to Receive Long-Awaited Oil Reform Bill
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.