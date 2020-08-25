South Africa: Soweto Schools Send Learners Back Home

John Phelan/Wikimedia Commons
(file photo)
24 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

A number of Soweto schools failed to get off to a flying start on Monday when pupils were meant to return to class.

After nearly a month of closure to manage rising Covid-19 infections, a number of Soweto schools in the Protea, Chiawelo and Dlamini areas failed to hit the ground running on Monday morning.

Schools around the country were due to resume classes on Monday following an extended shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and concerns raised by teachers and parents over the risk of infections at schools.

Almost a month ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that schools would close from 27 July and reopen on 24 August. The expectation for many parents and pupils was that in-classroom learning would get underway immediately.

However, this was not the case at several schools that Daily Maverick visited on Monday.

Instead of being taught, learners were handed timetables and sent back home.

Many learners lamented the lost teaching time, saying they had expected to start schooling immediately.

"We expected to hit the road running, but when we got to school, we were given masks and soap and told to return to school on the dates specified in our timetables. I came...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.