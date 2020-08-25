Nigeria: Radio House Undergoes Major Facelift 33 Yrs After

24 August 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Federal Government has commenced the first major rehabilitation of the 14-Floor Radio House Complex in Abuja since it was constructed 33 years ago.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announced this on Monday in Abuja during a tour of the edifice under rehabilitation.

"Since the Radio House was built about 33 years ago, this is the first time this edifice is being given a major facelift," he said.

Alhaji Mohammed said the rehabilitation work, which was supposed to be carried out in twelve weeks, was slowed down by the Coronavirus outbreak.

He, however, said with the strict observance of the COVID-19 safety protocols and the drafting of more workers to site, the contractor has assured that the project will be delivered in a few weeks time.

"From what I am seeing in the model, in a few weeks' time, we are going to have a brand new Radio House," the Minister said

He said the contract for the rehabilitation, which will be done in phases, was awarded by the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to Messrs Blue Furniture at a cost of N449,565,505.88.

The scope of the project includes: demolition and alterations of aluminum roof, walls, tiles, paint and conduit pipes; Roof construction and covering using ArmorThane coating; Supply and fixing of steel doors and aluminium windows; Rehabilitation of three kones Lifts/ Elevators; Supply and installation of 30Kva Ups for Lifts and A/Cs; Removal and replacement of industrial air expellant system; General repair of toilet and plumbing work and Supply and installation of pole breakers ABB for High Tension and Low Tension Room.

Other components of the contract are: Fixing of LED corridor spotlight; Finishing of floor, wall and ceiling internally; Repainting and decorating internally; and Entrance refurbishment.

The Radio House Complex houses the Federal Ministry of Information and culture; Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria and the Voice of Nigeria.

