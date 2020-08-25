South Africa: SA Covid-19 Death Toll Surpasses 13 000

@nicd_sa/Twitter
South African Coivd-19 figures, August 24, 2020.
24 August 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Number of Covid- 19 cases has reached 609 773 in South Africa after 2 743 new cases were identified on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the death toll has now jumped to 13 059 since the outbreak in March.

Of the new 72 new COVID-19 related deaths, 41 are in Gauteng, 12 in KwaZulu-Natal, 11 in the Eastern Cape and eight in the Western Cape.

"We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers who treated the deceased," said Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize.

The provinces with the highest number of infections include Gauteng with 206 018 cases, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 109 841, Western Cape 104 588 and Eastern Cape 85 203.

Free State has 34 980 cases, North West 24 301, Mpumalanga 23 100, Limpopo 12 563 and Northern Cape 9 129.

Fifty cases remain unallocated.

The number of those who have recovered stands at 506 470, which translates to a recovery rate of 83%.

The information is based on the 3 553 425 tests done to date, with 18 358 conducted since the last report.

In an interview on eNCA on Sunday, Mkhize said the country might be over the surge.

"The plateau has started. In the Western Cape, it's been over two months. Cases in KwaZulu-Natal are also decreasing. That is indicative of a promising time," he said.

However, Mkhize said the real risk government is worried about is resurgence if people neglect precautionary measures.

"The message we are sending is for everyone to take personal responsibility," he said, adding that other countries have had to re-impose restrictions.

"We will have to do the same if people start behaving complacently. We hope we don't have to go in that direction. It is a decision that is not taken lightly. We do think it's possible for people to exercise social behavioural changes."

Mkhize pleaded with the nation to focus on containment measures such as wearing of masks, washing hands regularly, sanitising and maintaining social distancing.

Globally, as of 23 August, there have been 23 057 288 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 800 906 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation.

The Number of Covid

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.