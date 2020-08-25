Rwanda: Rutanga to Stay At Police After Yanga Move Fails

25 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

ERIC Rutanga will feature for Rwanda Premier League side Police next season after his move to Tanzania's Young 'Yanga' Africans SC failed to materialise.

It has been a couple of adventurous months for the left-back who left Rayon Sports in May to join Police, only to be snapped up by Young Africans a month later.

He had reportedly agreed with the Tanzanian outfit on a two-year deal, pending some procedures before he could play for the club.

Now the news reaching our desk is that the deal has been halted.

According to CIP Maurice Karangwa, Police FC Secretary-General, Rutanga's transfer to Yanga was hindered by some changes that the club recently underwent, including the sacking of former Belgian head coach Luc Eymael.

"Yanga hoped that the player would play for them and the two parties had a preliminary agreement. But, the recent changes at the club made the deal impossible," Karangwa told Times Sport on Monday.

He added: "Now he will play for us [as earlier agreed] for the next two years."

Rutanga joined Police after spending three years at Rayon where he won two league titles and reached the quarter-finals of the 2018 Caf Confederation Cup with the Blues.

