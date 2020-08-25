Rwanda/Angola: Jacques Tuyisenga Leaves Petro Atletico, Linked With APR Move

25 August 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Peter Kamasa

Rwanda international Jacques Tuyisenge has parted ways with Petro Atletico on mutual agreement after just one year with the Angolan side.

The star forward, who serves as assistant captain for the national team Amavubi, joined Petro at a record fee of USD350,000 from Kenyan powerhouse Gor Mahia last year. No other Rwandan athlete has ever been involved in a more expensive transfer.

Tuyisenge, 28, announced his departure from Petro on Monday via his social media accounts, including on his Twitter handle.

"I feel very grateful to have had an opportunity to be part of The Petro de Luanda family, it's been a great Experience with you all. Thank you for giving me the chance to fulfill my potential here. I wish you the best in this Continuing Journey," he tweeted.

The former Police skipper has been widely linked with a move to local giants APR, but Times Sport also understands that Tanzania champions Simba SC and Gor Mahia are also interested in the player.

Tuyisenge turned pro in February 2016, having previously captained Police to their first and only major title the previous year - the 2015 Peace Cup.

He was also the skipper of a predominantly youth Amavubi side that reached the quarter-finals of the 2016 African Nations Championships (CHAN) finals tournament.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.