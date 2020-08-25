Rwanda/Angola: Jacques Tuyisenga Leaves Petro Atletico, Linked With APR Move

Rwanda international Jacques Tuyisenge has parted ways with Petro Atletico on mutual agreement after just one year with the Angolan side.

The star forward, who serves as assistant captain for the national team Amavubi, joined Petro at a record fee of USD350,000 from Kenyan powerhouse Gor Mahia last year. No other Rwandan athlete has ever been involved in a more expensive transfer.

Tuyisenge, 28, announced his departure from Petro on Monday via his social media accounts, including on his Twitter handle.

"I feel very grateful to have had an opportunity to be part of The Petro de Luanda family, it's been a great Experience with you all. Thank you for giving me the chance to fulfill my potential here. I wish you the best in this Continuing Journey," he tweeted.

The former Police skipper has been widely linked with a move to local giants APR, but Times Sport also understands that Tanzania champions Simba SC and Gor Mahia are also interested in the player.

Tuyisenge turned pro in February 2016, having previously captained Police to their first and only major title the previous year - the 2015 Peace Cup.

He was also the skipper of a predominantly youth Amavubi side that reached the quarter-finals of the 2016 African Nations Championships (CHAN) finals tournament.