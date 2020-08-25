Rwanda: Former I&M Manager Joins Bank of Kigali's C-Suite

Bank of Kigali has recruited Benjamin Mutimura as its new Chief Commercial Officer a position previously held by Vincent Gatete who since left the bank.

Prior to joining Bank of Kigali, Mutimura has been working as the Head of Corporate and Institutions at I&M Bank Rwanda since 2016. Prior to that, he also for the then Banque Commerciale du Rwanda as a credit manager.

The new Chief Commercial Officer has wide-ranging experience having jointed the banking industry in 2007 and holding various positions.

Prior to joining the banking industry, he was a research associate with high learning institutions.

Going by his profile, Mutimura has been associated with several landmark transactions in sectors such as telecommunications, power, consumer and airlines as well as been involved in products and transactions structuring within various sectors of the economy ranging from manufacturing, agriculture, transport, real estate, trade and tourism.

He holds a holds a Masters in Development Economics from Louvain La Neuve and Namur University.

The position became vacant last year following the departure of Gatete unspecified reasons.

The bank has said that its priorities for this year including supporting recovery the economy and local businesses. This will among other things involve reviewing some of their product lines to support recovery.