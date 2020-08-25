Nigeria: Abducted Children of Former Zamfara Commissioner Regain Freedom

The kidnapped children of Bello Dankande, a former Zamfara Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, have regained freedom.

Mr Dankande, on Monday, told reporters the victims regained freedom after the payment of N5 million.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the abductors had last week attacked Dankande's house in Gamji village in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara and killed one of his neighbours in the process.

During the attack, the gunmen kidnapped four persons, including the two children of the former commissioner, one NSCDC official and another in the neighbourhood.

Mr Dankande said the victims were released on Sunday at about 9 p.m. after collecting the ransom.

He said his two children had been admitted in a hospital in Gusau to ascertain their health condition.

(NAN)