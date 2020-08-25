Tanzania: Magu Ladies Stamp Authority in Volleyball

MAGU ladies volleyball team overpowered tough rivals to grab the Ladies Volleyball throne at Mirongo court in Mwanza over the weekend.

The first ever volleyball bonanza at Mirongo court saw Magu Ladies humiliating Misungwi by three straight sets in a thrilling final.

Organised by the newly elected Mwanza Regional Volleyball Association (MWAREVA) leadership, the event is part of f the efforts to implement the equality agenda in the region.

According to MWAREVA Technical and Competition commissioner, Pascal Nkuba, the scoreline of the final match might seem like Magu had easy ride but that does not reflect the truth.

Nkuba said that the game was highly competitive as champions had to dig even deeper to win.

He said the in-form Magu had to be very organised to take first set 27-25, went on to take second by 29-27 before stamping 25-20 on their way to a 3-0 victory.

Before qualifying to the final match, Magu defeated BoT while Misungwi beat Misungwi B to sail to book their tickets for the final.

Six teams were involved in the race for the top title.

They were pooled into two groups A and B. Other participating teams were Sengerema and SAUT (Saint Augustine University of Tanzania) who could not go past the group stage.

MAREVA chairman David Neeke lauded winners and the participating teams for making the event a huge success.

Neeke, the national beach volleyball player who is playing as a professional player serving Equity Bank of Kenya is in the country as the Kenyan Volleyball League has been suspended due to global coronavirus scare.

Neeke said the bonanza was aimed at promoting volleyball in Mwanza by giving youth a platform to showcase their talents.

"We are happy that ladies teams responded well to our invitation and that made us stage a very successful event," he said.

He added that the new office bearers have put in place several activities for both genders and the junior level projects to ensure all genders had equal chance to develop their volleyball skills.

He stressed that MWAREVA understands that ladies have best chance to grow in the game, but they have been left behind for long time, so MWAREVA have to put efforts to ensure they fulfill the goal.