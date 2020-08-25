Tanzania: Court of Appeal Nods to 30-Year Robbery Jail Term

CONVICTED robber Anthony Sorya would remain behind bars for 30 years for robbing Dodoma City based prominent businessman and building contractor, Mr Mehar Singh, alias Virdi, a sum of 12m/- after spraying him with some pepper on face.

This followed the decision of the Court of Appeal to dismiss the appeal Sorya, the appellant, had lodged to oppose findings of the trial Dodoma District Court and that of the High Court on the first appeal.

"We find no reason to interfere with concurrent findings of fact by the trial and first appellate courts. We find no merit in this appeal. Consequently, we dismiss it in its entirety," the Court composed of Chief Justice Ibrahim Juma and Justices Gerald Ndika and Mary Levira declared.

During hearing of the appeal, the appellant had complained, among others, that the trial court did not consider his defence as opposed to involvement in the robbery and that he was not properly identified to have taken part in the crime.

In their judgment delivered recently, however, the justices of the appeals court pointed out that having looking into the evidence before the trial court; they agreed with the prosecution that the trial magistrate properly and adequately weighed the evidence presented by the defence.

"State Attorneys are correct to support the trial magistrate's finding that the prosecution evidence overwhelmed and outweighed the defence evidence. The appellant's complaint that his defence was not considered lacks merit," they ruled.

As regarding the issue of identification, the justices noted the two courts below concurred in the findings that the complainant was robbed during broad daylight in a busy street of Dodoma and on common ground after that hot pursuit, the appellant was arrested.

"On our part, we see no reason to interfere with the concurrent finding of facts to the effect that the appellant was arrested following a hot pursuit immediately after he had committed the offence (and) was found in possession of pepper spray which he had used in robbing the complainant," they said.

Sometimes on August 24, 2016, at Uhindini area within Dodoma Municipality, the appellant stole 12m/-, the property of Mr Singh. Immediately before the stealing, the appellant was armed with pepper spray, which he sprayed on the face of the businessman to harm his eyes and obtain his money.

Mr Singh, the complainant, had told the court that his company was at that time based near National Insurance building along Lindi Avenue in Dodoma Municipality. Around 11.00 hours on the material date, the businessman and his driver headed to CRDB Bank main branch to cash a cheque of 12m/-.

After cashing the cheque, he placed the money in a bag and they headed back to the office. As their vehicle was arriving at the office premises, the complainant saw two people opposite his office standing beside a motorcycle. One of them walked to where their vehicle had stopped.

That person stood very close to his car and suddenly sprayed a substance(s) into the complainant's eyes, blurring his vision. He fell down outside the car. His brother heard the noise and rushed out to help out. The complainant could hardly see when his brother rushed him to Aga Khan Hospital.

It was only later on while still in hospital, where he learnt that it was pepper spray that had been sprayed onto his face, which momentarily blinded him. Meanwhile, as the robbery was taking place, an army officer from the Tanzania Peoples Defence Forces (TPDF) was driving a military vehicle nearby.

The soldier was able to witness the drama which was unfolding before his eyes. His suspicions were aroused further when he saw a Sikh (Singa Singa) being felled down by a black African. His suspicions heightened when he saw blood on the fallen Sikh's face.

Just as the TPDF member was alighting from the car he was driving, the motorcyclist saw his army uniform and decided to speed off on his motorcycle, leaving his colleague at the scene. At that same time, bystanders were already surrounding the gangster shouting, "thief", "thief".

As the crowd swelled, the gangster picked a big khaki envelope and began to run away from the scene. The crowd, including the soldier gave chase over several nearby streets. Rashid Mlangwa, an employee of complainant, was inside the office, he too rushed out when he heard shouts of a thief being pursued.

He joined the chase and in the capture of the thief, who wore blue jeans and as people were catching up with the gangster, he devised a ruse of throwing money from the envelope and tempted some to rush for the flying money.

The soldier and others finally arrested the runaway gangster. He found the appellant still in possession of a spray bottle and returned him back to the scene of crime. The TPDF member was soon joined by an off duty traffic police officer.

Such policeman was at that time visiting his friend, at a nearby street when he heard shouts of "Thief! Thief!" He ventured out. He saw many people picking up money scattered all over the road. He soon learnt that the complainant had been robbed and the soldier had already arrested a suspect.

The two officers took the appellant to a nearby shop to protect him from the enraging mob. The cop phoned the police in a team, who arrived shortly thereafter in a police patrol car. Out of the 12m/-, the complainant had earlier collected from the CRDB Bank, only 1.2m/- remained.