Tanzania: Govt Bond Yields Down Spiral to Stay

TREASURY bond yields rates are expected to continue with a down-spiral movement during tomorrow's auction.

The movement followed a significant auction oversubscription, meaning falling rates across all papers since the beginning of the year.

On a quarterly basis in three months to June, all bonds with an exception of a 2-year auction that was cancelled 10-year and 15-year and 20-year yields rate fell between 0.20 per cent and over 1.50 per cent.

Thus, debt analysts predict that the 10-year government bond yield is expected to fall during tomorrow's auction due to the fact that the previous yields dropped 11.20 per cent.

Zan Securities CEO Raphael Masumbuko said the yields for 10 years' bond expected to go down, marching the previous trend which raised appetite for government instruments.

"We expect yields to continue with the downward trend in this week's auction for a 10-year Treasury bond," Mr Masumbuko said through Zan's Weekly Market Wrap-Ups.

Tanzania Securities predicted oversubscription for the 10-year bond during tomorrow's auction due to high appetite for government securities.

"We have witnessed to a decline in yields for medium-term securities, the same will be applied to long-term instruments," Tanzania Securities said in its Weekly Market Blast report.

Furthermore, the brokerage firm said the government securities' yield curve would continue remaining normal, with the downward trend in weighted average yields.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In this year's quarter two, 597.2bn/- was auctioned in 5, 10, 15 and 20 years Treasury bonds. Auctions received bids worth 1.149tri/- while only 6,86bn/- were successful.

"In line with our expectations, market liquidity remained stable with investor's participation in auctions marking a 92-per cent oversubscription," NMB Bank quarterly market digest showed.

Meanwhile, the Treasury bills auction held last Wednesday was undersubscribed by a staggering 81.3per cent on the back of significantly low yields.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) issued the usual total offer size of 90.23bn/- while the public tender size amounted to only 16.9bn/-.

The total weighted average yield to maturity (WAYTM) gained 47 basis points (bps) to a WAYTM of 3.97 per cent as a result of zero bids on the 35 days and 91 days' tenors.

The total successful amount accepted by the BoT totaled to 16.37bn/-. Despite significant under-subscription on the 364 days' tenor, BoT accepted 97per cent of the tender size on the tenor.