Tanzania: Azam's Work Rate Delights Coach Cioaba

Azam FC coach Aristica Cioaba said he was convinced with the work rate of his new players following a 2-1 victory over Namungo FC at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam on Sunday.

The entertaining friendly match was arranged to climax the 2020 Azam FC Festival which brought together people of all ages under one roof to enjoy and celebrate the club's achievements that placed them among the country's greats.

Speaking after the match, Cioaba said he was very happy to see the way his new players approached the game which gave them a deserved win.

"I am very impressed with them and the most important thing now is to continue training hard for the remaining two weeks to create a long lasting chemistry prior to the next season," he said.

Moreover, the coach disclosed that he prefers offensive football and that his favorite game formation is 4:4:2 even though he is capable to change it according to the nature of the opponents.

Additionally, the Romanian trainer lauded their opponents Namungo for giving them a good match of which he said will help them to prepare well for the fast approaching new league season.

Also, the club's Information Officer Thabit Zakaria labelled the festival as very successful and thanked all those who abandoned their day to day chores.

"The target of the festival was to take the team close to the public which was achieved and we are proud for the massive support we received.

"The key thing for us is to have a competitive team to challenge for titles and by accomplishing that, we will be able to attract many fans in our league encounters," he said.

The visitors' coach Thierry Hitimana said he was neither happy nor disappointed with the outcome while giving kudos to Azam for the tense friendly tie.

"It was a great match and has given us a glimpse of what we should expect during the next season in the Premier League," he said.

Namungo will represent the country in the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup and have not been silent during the unfolding transfer window as they are calmly signing players they think will help them to excel in the competition.

Bongo Flavor megastar Ali Kiba was among the top performers on the day to make it an unforgettable experience.