Tanzania: Preparations Complete As Eyes Focus On Geita Gold Exhibitions

GEITA region is on the verge of organizing a ten-day International Gold Exhibition that would continue marketing gold metal and ores mined in the area and environs.

The exhibitions scheduled to take place from 17th to 27th next month in Geita Township, would this year run with the theme-'Minerals is economy, 2020 choose visionary leader for development of the country.'

Making the revelation during his tour of Tanzania Standard Newspapers Limited, (TSN) Geita headquarters, yesterday, Geita Regional Commissioner, Eng Robert Gabriel, said more than 300 exhibitors have confirmed to participate in the event.

The exhibitions are organized by the Office of the Regional Commissioner in collaboration with the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade), Small Industries Development Organization (Sido) and Mining Commission as well as the Geita Town Council.

"In July, this year gold market recorded an average of 1.8bn/- per day making total sale of 55.8bn/- per month, this proves that there is a great potential of the trade in our region," he said, while inviting the business community, institutions and private companies to take part in the exhibitions that has great potentials and opportunities to tap.

Being the country's hub for gold extraction, the region has a total of 9 mineral marketing centres with five of them being located in Geita Town, adding that they have majorly contributed in boosting the area's revenue.

According to him, there is a promising market and investment opportunities in Geita, forcing the regional office to set aside 100 acres of land for potential investors, who will also enjoy other infrastructures of water and electricity free of charge.

The exhibitions will also feature business clinics, where government officials would attend to respond to all queries of stakeholders for the interest of the sector.

"Exhibitors will be given an opportunity to tour the Geita Gold Mine (GGM) and other attractive tourism sites for refreshment, besides exploring the nature of the region," he noted, adding that they expect to receive more guests from within and outside the country.

Commenting on the event, the organizing committee chairperson, Ms Rachel Mwera said currently everything is in the right place and they expect to start receiving guests on September 15.

On receiving the delegation, TSN's Acting Managing Editor Ms Tuma Abdallah assured the public as well as stakeholders that her company was well strategized to see into it that the event becomes successful and answers exhibitors' desires.

However, she commended the RC for his dedication and efforts whose results are seen by the public within and outside the region.

"TSN will continue to cooperate with the Geita region by providing coverage of its activities and increasing productivity, let's continue working together for the interest of our country," she said.