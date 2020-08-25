Botswana: Team Intensifies Patrols At Thamalakane River

Maun — Some law enforcement agencies in Maun have embarked on a massive operation to patrol the Thamalakane River following an increase in the movement of people at areas known as beaches.

Using police speed boat and another from department of Water Affairs, the team patrolled the river over the weekend to enforce compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

It was reported that some people gathered at some water points for leisure while some were engaged in activities such as mekoro excursion and fishing.

In an interview, Assistant Superintendent Tabengwa Magwama confirmed that the operation which started last weekend was necessitated by influx of residents at water points commonly known as beaches such as Matlapana Old Bridge, Sexaxa, Matlapana area and Boro among others.

He said, they had observed that some people continued to violate health precautions thereby undermining government efforts to fight coronavirus.

He said it was worrisome as some areas were not designated for public gatherings citing Matlapana beach, saying this posed a risk of spreading coronavirus.

"We have experienced an influx of residents especially over the weekends gathering at some hotspots along the river banks without wearing masks and not observing social distancing. As the patrol team, we cannot condone such behavior hence the operation," he added.

Assistant Supt Magwama said people should appreciate that the country was still battling with COVID-19 pandemic and therefore they should play their part.

He also revealed that the operation also targeted boat operators as they had realised that some were not registered while some were not tax complaint. He advised boat operators to acquire licenses for their businesses from the department of Tourism and also acquire water rights from department of Water Affairs.

Currently, licensed boat operators are allowed to carry out business and have been advised to comply with COVID-19 health protocols and to wear life jackets, masks, maintain social distancing and wash hands or apply sanitiser before every trip.

Meanwhile, the district leadership also expressed concern about some members of the community who continued to frustrate government efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Recently, the North West District Council chairperson, Mr Kebareeditse Ntsogotlho said it was disturbing as they continued to receive reports that many people gathered at some water points and urged them to stop the act.

He said called on all to join hands with government and take the responsibility to keep on fighting the invisible enemy.

The district commissioner, Mr Keolopile Leipego also pointed out in a recent interview that the situation at the beaches was worrisome and appealed to Ngamiland community to take responsibility of their lives and protect their families by adhering to health protocols.

He said as much as they wanted some economic activities to resume, people should understand that COVID-19 pandemic was not over hence the need for all to continue observing the safety protocols.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>