Kenya: Covid-19 - Only 15 Nakuru County Assembly Staff Have Been Tested

Only 15 staff at the Nakuru County Assembly have so far turned up for free voluntary Covid-19 testing even as the cases surge in the county.

The assembly currently has 77 MCAs including the Speaker and about 100 staff.

The county has so far recorded 752 cases out of which 15 have succumbed and 140 recovered.

At least 23 patients are receiving treatment including 13 at Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital, Langalanga Sub-County Hospital (6), while Nakuru War Memorial Hospital, Annex and Nairobi Women's Hospital have one patient each. Those under home-based care are 109 while 70 have been discharged.

The assembly organised for free voluntary testing for its members and staff on July 28, but the turnout was poor.

"It is very discouraging to report that only a few members turned up for the test," said Speaker Joel Kairu.

Mr Kairu urged all the members to come forward voluntarily for the testing.

"This is for the benefit of the people you interact with," said Mr Kairu just before the House went on a two-week recess on August 19. The House will reconvene on September 8.

He said the testing is one of the key strategies for containing the spread of the dreaded virus.

"I encourage members to undertake the test whenever such an opportunity arises," he added.

Mr Kairu announced that the assembly will organize the second round of tests, to all MCAs immediately they resume from recess.

"I urge you to continue observing guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health during the recess because when the House resumes, the assembly will conduct a second round of tests."

He announced that all committee sessions will be held virtually through zoom.

"The assembly will make necessary arrangements to facilitate the smooth running of meetings to enable the MCAs to conduct their oversight and legislative roles," said Mr Kairu.

Meanwhile, while supporting the motion to adjourn the House, nominated MCA from Gilgil Rose Gathoni Njoroge said their pockets were "dry and bonding with residents would be very limited due to delay in payment of salaries."

However, Mr Kairu said the assembly should not be blamed saying "we have done our part as a House by approving the budget and the Senate should do its part and agree on revenue sharing formula."