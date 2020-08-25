Tanzania: Govt Assures of Reliable Power to Villages, Urban Areas

THE government has reiterated its commitment to ensuring all homes in the country are electrified.

Deputy Minister for Energy Subira Mgalu said this at the weekend when she switched on light to villages and public institutions in Mpwapwa and Kilosa districts in Dodoma and Morogoro regions respectively.

According to the deputy minister, the first challenge was to supply electricity to villages in which the government has performed beyond targets. "After this exercise, our teams from Tanesco and the Rural Energy Agency (REA) will have to ensure every suburb and every home is connected to power at 27,000/-," she noted.

The deputy minister said the first round of REA phase three had come to an end and the government had already identified new contractors to implement the second round of REA phase three. "We expect to assign new contractors between August 20 and September 20, this year," she added.

Records from the ministry show that 851bn/- has been set aside for the purpose. An additional amount of 179bn/- will be spent on connecting peri-urban areas in 16 regions, including Dodoma, to power.

But Ms Mgalu was concerned over some homes that had not been connected to power. She urged communities and public utilities to raise public awareness on the importance of electricity .

"Today, I am going to pay a power connection fee for Ms Julia Mtema, an old woman and widow, whose house is just near the utility pole, but she is not connected," she said after electrifying Kimagai Village in Mpwapwa District.

While in Kilosa, the deputy minister said the government had connected 9,512 villages up from 2018 villages in 2015. She said about 3,000 villages and over 1,000 suburbs would be electrified during the next phase.

She directed Tanesco and REA to electrify homes in Rumuma and Msowero in Kilosa District.

Tanesco Manager in Kilosa District Daniel Makala Kingu assured the deputy minister the company would ensure at least over half the population in the area will be electrified.

He said Tanesco had spent 90m/- on power supply in Msowero and Idole villages.