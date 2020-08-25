Angola: African Sport Ministers Assess Covid-19 Impact

Luanda — The African Union (AU) is due to hold on Tuesday a meeting via video conference, between the Sports ministers of the continent to analyze the impact of the Covid-19 on sports activity,

The agenda includes approaches on "the impact of the pandemic on sport and the role of the member states in mitigating the effects, as well as an update on the continental strategy developed by the African Union and the sports movement to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

A statement on sports responses to the impact of the virus will also be prepared during the meeting.

The meeting is also expected to outline a collective action plan to mitigate the spread of the virus and develop a strategy for the sport during and after the pandemic.

Early on Friday, at the meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Region Five, the Angolan Minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto, said she is hopeful about solving the problems to be presented at the forum.