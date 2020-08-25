Angola: African Sport Ministers Assess Covid-19 Impact

24 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The African Union (AU) is due to hold on Tuesday a meeting via video conference, between the Sports ministers of the continent to analyze the impact of the Covid-19 on sports activity,

The agenda includes approaches on "the impact of the pandemic on sport and the role of the member states in mitigating the effects, as well as an update on the continental strategy developed by the African Union and the sports movement to mitigate the impact of the pandemic.

A statement on sports responses to the impact of the virus will also be prepared during the meeting.

The meeting is also expected to outline a collective action plan to mitigate the spread of the virus and develop a strategy for the sport during and after the pandemic.

Early on Friday, at the meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Region Five, the Angolan Minister of Youth and Sports, Ana Paula do Sacramento Neto, said she is hopeful about solving the problems to be presented at the forum.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.