Angola: Chess Federation to Hold Elections in September

Luanda — The Angolan Chess Federation (FAX) is to hold elections on September 26, following a deliberation of the Ordinary General Assembly held online.

The electoral commission to be led by the Master FIDE, João Francisco, is expected to present in the coming days, an electoral calendar in obedience to the deadline for the renewal of the organs.

The federation members also approved the report and accounts relating to the first half of this year, in a meeting led by the chairperson of the General Assembly. Angop has leant that so far only the outgoing president, Tito Martins, has introduced his candidacy after four years ahead of the federation.