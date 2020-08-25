Nigeria: Play Lead Roles to Win Edo, Ondo Guber Polls, Buni Tells Amaechi, Sylva

24 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Saawua Terzungwe

The National Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State, has reconciled a former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi and a former governor of Bayelsa State, Timipre Sylva.

Amaechi, who is the current Minister of Transportation and his counterpart in the Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva were at daggers-drawn over some interests.

The two politicians are from the South-South geopolitical zone and share membership of the same political party, the APC.

Speaking with newsmen after the closed-door meeting, Ameachi, who was accompanied by Sylva, said: "We have agreed that both of us will work together."

At the meeting which was held close door, Governor Buni charged the ministers to work together and lead the party's efforts to reconcile aggrieved members and reposition the Party, particularly in the South-South region.

Ahead of the Governorship elections in Niger-Delta states of Edo and Ondo as well as legislative By-elections in Bayelsa and Cross River states, the caretaker chairman charged the ministers to play lead roles in bringing together party members and stakeholders to ensure that the APC is victorious.

