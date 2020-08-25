Nigeria: Liverpool Fans Paint 'Adikpo London' Red As They Celebrate League Title

The teeming fans of reigning English Premier League champions Liverpool in Adikpo, headquarter of Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State painted the town red on Sunday, August 23 as they held their victory celebration party.

Liverpool emerged the winner of 2019/2020 English Premier League on June 25, following Chelsea's 2-1 victory over Manchester City.

It was their first league trophy in 30 years which was won with eight matches to go, making it the earliest team to win the Premier League title.

Consequently, the fans of the club in 'Adikpo London' came together on Sunday to celebrate the victory and also welcome into their fold new members who had decamped from other European clubs.

It was a carnival-like atmosphere as the fans who donned the red colours of Liverpool accompanied by a live band danced through the streets of the ancient town.

They were joined in the celebration by prominent members like traditional rulers Zaki Nalegh Adzua, Zaki Demenongo Avule, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) DSP Timothy Ayamkpa, Hon. Adzua Ikyur Mada, former chairman of the LGA, Hon. Terhile Iorchir, Vershima Atsera Barnabas and a host of others.

The DPO and traditional rulers also used the opportunity to preach love, unity and peace as well as harmonious coexistence among the people.

In a chat with Daily Trust, a die-hard fan of Liverpool and convener of the celebration party, Chief Okwudili Robinson expressed joy over the peaceful celebration as he said members of the club are eagerly waiting for the commencement of the new season.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said "After waiting for 30 years to win the Premiership again, it was necessary for the fans of Liverpool in Adikpo to celebrate the victory.

"I am also happy that we didn't only celebrate. We also welcomed on board new members from other clubs. They have voluntarily left their former clubs to join us to give support to one of the best clubs in Europe.

"Our members from neighbouring towns of Tse-mker and Agu in Vandeikya LGA also came to join the celebration. It was a wonderful feeling for all of us."

Okwudili, a businessman who is popularly called 'Shop 19' expressed hope that the flamboyant outing by Liverpool fans in Adikpo will encourage fans of other European clubs in the town to further appreciate the need to live in harmony with rival fans.