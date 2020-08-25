Nigeria: NUPENG Kicks As Chevron Sacks 175 Workers

25 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Christiana T. Alabi

Lagos — The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has rebuked Chevron Nigeria Limited over the sack of 175 contract workers.

The workers who were in YKISH Integrated Services for the offsite/onsite maintenance services, Delog Nigeria Ltd and EUROFLOW Services basically, were said to have been disengaged because they declared to be members of NUPENG.

The union in a statement signed by its national President and General Secretary, Comrade Williams Akporeha, and Comrade Olawale Afolabi, said the company's posture was anti-labour.

NUPENG called on concerned authorities including the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, to call Chevron and its service contractor to order so as to avert industrial action while it gave seven days ultimatum to the company to recall back the sacked contract workers.

"It was such an appalling, callous and very heart rendering approach to industrial relations practice at this age and time," it said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

