Tanzania: Mdoe Stresses Innovation for Sustainable Economic Growth

DEPUTY Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Prof James Mdoe, has stressed a need to strengthen innovation as it is a key factor for socioeconomic development.

He said the government was committed to encouraging innovations from grassroots as they contributed to industrialisation.

Prof Mdoe said this yesterday at a meeting with education quality assurance officers and community development officers to engage them in innovations in their areas and solve socioeconomic problems.

He said time had come to merge innovations, science and technology to foster economic development and the government was committed to seeing that they met the desired goal.

"If we merge the three, then, we will develop a common understanding to speed up the industrial economy by advocating proper technological innovations," he insisted.

Prof Mdoe noted that in the 2020/21 fiscal year, the government had set aside 874m/- for the improvement of innovations.

He added that in 2019/20 more than 1,066 innovators were recognised by the government among 130 innovations improved to meet market demand, saying the majority of them were in the market and created employment opportunities.

Moreover, Prof Mdoe said more than 231 technologies which were the product of the youth were uprooted and earn recognition and are being furnished in hub created for the mission.

He used the platform to call upon the education quality assurance and community development officers to assist the government to identify innovation and technologies especially from the informal sector in their areas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Innovation By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking on Monday Director of Science, Technology and Innovation Department in the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, Prof Maulilio Kipanyula, noted that the government was determined to recognise innovators from the grassroots since their innovations had an impact on national development.

He urged innovators to consider market demand to realise the benefits of their work, both financially and in terms of their overall development.

"Innovations are fortunes, you must be guided on how best to prosper through your innovations... we have officials from different institutions. Use them effectively," he insisted.

Prof Kipanyula reaffirmed the government's commitment to empowering local innovators so that their technologies could contribute significantly to socioeconomic development in and outside the country.