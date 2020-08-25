Malawi Police Establishes Two More Policing Regions

In an effort to ably provide security to life and property, the Malawi Police Service (MPS) has underlined it's responsibility by establishing two more policing regions, bring the total number of policing regions to six.

The newly established policing regions are Central East and South East, headquartered at Kasungu and Luncheza in Thyolo, respectively.

These have been added to already existing Southerth Region Police, Central Region Police, Northern Region and Eastern Region.

National Police spokesperson, James Kadadzera said Police Commissioners have already been deployed to the two regions, which he claimed will greatly help in public order management.

"The new regions will reduce pressure on policing regions and enable law enforcers to operate effectively.

According to him, Central East Region will be responsible for Police Stations in Dowa, Kasungu, Nkhunga, Salima, Mponela, Ntchisi and Nkhotakota while South East Region will be responsible for Mulanje, Thyolo, Phalombe, Chikwawa, Luchenza , Nsanje and Chiradzulu.

"We are trying to up our game in crime preventiom, investigation and detection. We are working in partnership with various community structures to provide professional service of quality and magnitude in protection of public safety and rights of all people in the country," said Kadadzera.

