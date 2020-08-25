Malawi: Analayst Says Ministers Induction Has Come a Bit Late

A social and governance commentator Makhumbo Munthali has said the orientation workshop for cabinet ministers and deputy ministers has been organised a bit late by government when office holders have already hit the ground 45 days.

President Lazarus Chakwera said on Monday when he opened the workshop that it has been organised to set ministers up for success in delivering transformative governance agenda.

But Munthali said: "Certainly, the induction has come a bit late after Cabinet Ministers had already hit the ground. In the ideal situation, such a workshop should have come immediately after the appointments."

However, Munthali pointed out that the government can still turn around the workshop to make it relevant by- besides orienting the Cabinet on its expected roles- they can use it as a platform for Cabinet Ministers to share their experiences and reflections from the few weeks in office and devise collective ways to address any challenges.

"Otherwise, it's important that next time such an orientation and induction workshop should be done timely," he said.

However, on social medial, government hand clappers were commending the workshop as "game changer" while critics took the stance like that of governance commentator.

One noted that the orientation will help ministers explore potential areas for development and propose new policy directions for particular ministries.

Another said the training which is chaired by Vice-president Saulos Chilima should help minister know issues their protocol, etiquette, conduct, presentation, interpersonal communication skills and terms of reference of their offices.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In his speech at the opening, President Chakwera , who teamed up with UTM Party president and the country's Vice-President Chilima as his running mate in the June 23 fresh presidential election, said: "With the tools you will receive during this workshop, you will have the wherewithal to live up to the particular expertise, political experience and public expectations that first transpired that first inspired my decision to appoint you as I did."

The President also reminded the ministers that they have been entrusted to embody the five pillars of his agenda which are servant leadership, uniting Malawians, prospering together, ending corruption and the rule of law.

According to Chakwera, topics and facilitators have been chosen to ensure that the ministers discharge their duties in accordance with law.

00vote

Article Rating