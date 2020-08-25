Malawi: Analayst Says Ministers Induction Has Come a Bit Late

24 August 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wongani Chiuta

A social and governance commentator Makhumbo Munthali has said the orientation workshop for cabinet ministers and deputy ministers has been organised a bit late by government when office holders have already hit the ground 45 days.

President Lazarus Chakwera said on Monday when he opened the workshop that it has been organised to set ministers up for success in delivering transformative governance agenda.

But Munthali said: "Certainly, the induction has come a bit late after Cabinet Ministers had already hit the ground. In the ideal situation, such a workshop should have come immediately after the appointments."

However, Munthali pointed out that the government can still turn around the workshop to make it relevant by- besides orienting the Cabinet on its expected roles- they can use it as a platform for Cabinet Ministers to share their experiences and reflections from the few weeks in office and devise collective ways to address any challenges.

"Otherwise, it's important that next time such an orientation and induction workshop should be done timely," he said.

However, on social medial, government hand clappers were commending the workshop as "game changer" while critics took the stance like that of governance commentator.

One noted that the orientation will help ministers explore potential areas for development and propose new policy directions for particular ministries.

Another said the training which is chaired by Vice-president Saulos Chilima should help minister know issues their protocol, etiquette, conduct, presentation, interpersonal communication skills and terms of reference of their offices.

In his speech at the opening, President Chakwera , who teamed up with UTM Party president and the country's Vice-President Chilima as his running mate in the June 23 fresh presidential election, said: "With the tools you will receive during this workshop, you will have the wherewithal to live up to the particular expertise, political experience and public expectations that first transpired that first inspired my decision to appoint you as I did."

The President also reminded the ministers that they have been entrusted to embody the five pillars of his agenda which are servant leadership, uniting Malawians, prospering together, ending corruption and the rule of law.

According to Chakwera, topics and facilitators have been chosen to ensure that the ministers discharge their duties in accordance with law.

00vote

Article Rating

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Why South Africa's Mboweni Threatened to Bring Hell to Zambia
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Why Do So Many Nigerians Love Donald Trump?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.