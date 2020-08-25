Kenya Records 32,557 Covid-19 Cases, Nearly 19,000 Recoveries

Kenya's number of declared coronavirus cases rose by 193 to reach 32,557 on Monday, after the analysis of 3,381 samples in the last 24 hours.

The government announced the country's first case of the disease on March 13, following its discovery in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019.

In its daily briefing, the Health ministry also announced 225 more recoveries and six more deaths, raising the total counts to 18,895 and 554 respectively.

Of those declared cured, 188 were treated at home and 37 in hospitals.

Infections curve

The country's number of infections as reported daily has declined notably over the last few days, resulting in questions about a flattening curve.

Asked about this, Dr Patrick Amoth, the acting Health Services Director-General, said Kenya's positivity rate had dropped from about 7.9 per cent as of August 21 to about six per cent as of August 24.

He said the ideal rate would be five per cent sustained for 14 days, as stated by the World Health organization (WHO).

As such, Dr Amoth said, the next three weeks are crucial for Kenya as the Health ministry projected that the peak infections season would be late August to September.

The positivity is calculated by dividing the number of new infections with the number of samples tested, so it often fluctuates.