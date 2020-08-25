Kenya: Two Feared Dead as Overloaded Boat Capsizes in Lake Naivasha

Two people are feared dead after a motor boat they were using to cross Lake Naivasha capsized.

The two were among 14 others who were being ferried when the incident occurred at around 2pm Monday.

According to Naivasha Boat Owners Association Chairman David Kilo, the vessel was overloaded by the time it capsized.

"The vessel is supposed to carry around seven people but I understand it was ferrying more than double the number," he told the Nation.

He said the 14 were rescued immediately after the incident while the other two were still missing.

Naivasha Deputy County Commissioner Mbogo Mathioya said they were yet to ascertain the number of those involved in the incident.

"We have dispatched a rescue vessel but details are scanty," he said.

He promised to issue an official statement after getting the facts about the Monday afternoon incident.