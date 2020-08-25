Kenya: Protests in Embu After Watchman Is Killed in Night Attack

A watchman has been hacked to death and another one seriously injured during a violent robbery at Kathageri market in Embu County.

The survivor was rushed to Runyenjes Sub-County Hospital and admitted in critical condition.

Angry residents held protests on Monday morning condemning the attack.

The watchmen were guarding shops belonging to local traders when the gangsters struck at around 3am Monday and attacked them.

It was then that the guards put up a spirited fight but they were overpowered and one of them was killed on the spot.

According to the residents, the raiders then broke into business premises and stole maize flour, sugar, clothes, shoes and other items worth thousands of shillings.

The raid took place just few metres from Kathageri Police Post.

Writhing in pain

Residents and Traders who responded to the distress calls found the injured guard with deep cuts on the head and writhing in pain and took him to the hospital for treatment.

Following the attacks, residents took to the streets protesting against rising insecurity in the area.

They barricaded roads and harassed motorists as they accused the police of sleeping on their job.

"Our colleagues have been attacked, maimed, killed and others robbed of their property. Violent robberies are the order of the day in the area," one of the residents protested.

Transfer officers

They demanded that all police officers in the area be transferred and replaced with competent ones without delay.

As the demonstrators caused chaos, riot police arrived and dispersed them.

Runjenjes MP Eric Muchangi concurred with the residents that security has deteriorated in the area and called for government intervention.

"Gangsters are on the loose and they are unleashing terror on the residents and traders yet police have been unable to tame them. My people are living in fear and lazy police officers should be moved," he added.

County Police Commander Daniel Rukunga asked the residents to be patient as law enforcement officers were pursuing the raiders.

"We shall not rest until those involved are arrested and prosecuted," he stated.