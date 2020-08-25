Somalia: Somali Forces Kill Three Al-Shabaab Militans in Middle Shabelle

The U.S trained Somali forces unit Danab have killed three Alshabab militants in El-Gellow in a special operation conducted in middle Shabelle on Sunday.

Osman Abdimalik Malim, a special forces (Danab) commander, told the military radio that Somali forces killed the militants while planting landmine in the road.

"During the operation we killed three militants and destroyed landmines they were planting on the road," he said

He said that the operation will continue until the group is wiped out of the region.

The latest operation comes came barely three days after the Somali security forces killed 10 Alshabab militants in another operation in the outskirts of Bosaso town in the northern region of Bari region.

The militants who are affiliated to Alqaeda control much territory in rural areas in Somalia and are fighting the internationally recognised central government since 2008 to establish Islamic Sharia-based in their own interpretation.