Cameroon: Plan Equips Medical Personnel

The International NGO has handed over equipment to protect health workers in 31 health facilities in the Centre Region.

Plan International Cameroon has handed-over equipment essential for Covid-19 patients and for the protection of health personnel in the Centre Region. Within the emergency response plan against Covid-19 initiated by Plan International Cameroon, the Programme Unit Coordinator for the Centre Region at Plan International Cameroon, Mrs Adama Garba, last Friday, August 21st, handed assorted gifts amongst which were containers of sprays, buckets with taps, surgical masks, gloves, garbage bags and hydro-alcoholic solution to the Centre Regional Delegate of Public Health, Dr Charlotte Moussi at the esplanade of the delegation. The materials will be distributed to 31 health faculties in the Centre Region. Amongst the health districts to benefit from the gifts are Plan International Cameroon intervention districts namely: Akonolinga, Biyem-Assi, Cité Verte, Efoulan, Mfou, Nkolbisson, Nkoldongo and Okola.

After reinforcing the capacity of personnel from health districts in the Centre Region on the management of Covid-19 cases, it was time to equip them. According to Adama Garba, the fight against Covid-19 does not end in the training of workers but also in equipping them with tools necessary to manage and control the disease.

Dr Charlotte Moussi described Plan International Cameroon as a fruitful partner who has not stopped assisting the Centre Region in its mission to assist children and in the fight against malaria. With the advent of Covid-19 pandemic, the NGO proposed to accompany the Centre Region in the fight against the pandemic. The donation of the gifts, Dr Moussi said comes to complete an action which is already on-going to improve the care given to Covid-19 patients in the different health facilities in the region. Although there is a decline of Covid-19 cases in the Centre Region, Dr Charlotte Moussi said it is not time to relent efforts in eradicating the disease. Rather, it is time to reinforce measures so as not to be faced with another phase of the pandemic. The Centre Regional Delegate of Health said the gifts will also help encourage the population to use medical facilities especially as there was a drop in hospital consultations due to the fear brought in by the Covid-19 pandemic.